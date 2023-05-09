Q1 2023 Natures Sunshine Products Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Nature's Sunshine Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023. Joining us today are Nature's Sunshine's CEO, Terrence Moorehead; CFO, Shane Jones; and General Counsel, Nate Brower. Following the remarks, we'll open the call for analyst questions.



Before we go further, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Brower as he reads the company's safe harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Nate, please go ahead.



Nathan G. Brower - Nature's Sunshine Products - Inc. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining our conference call to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial results. I'd like to remind everyone that this call is available for replay via telephonic dial-in through May 23, and via a live webcast that will be posted in the Investor Relations p