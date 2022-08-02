Q2 2022 Nautilus Biotechnology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nautilus Biotechnology Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



And now I would like to introduce your host for today's program, [Alex Khan], Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you. Earlier today, Nautilus released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. If you haven't received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to [email protected].



Joining me today from Nautilus are Sujal Patel, Co-Founder and CEO; and Anna Mowry, Chief Financial Officer; Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Parag Mallick will be available during Q&A.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or e