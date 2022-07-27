Q2 2022 Navient Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Navient Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to speaker host, [Jen Ines]. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, Olivia. Good morning, and welcome to Navient's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. With me today are Jack Remondi, our CEO; and Joe Fisher, our CFO. After their prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.



Before we begin, keep in mind, our discussion will contain predictions, expectations, forward-looking statements and other information about our business that is based on management's current expectations as of the date of this presentation. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This could be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the company's Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. During this confere