Feb 15, 2023 / 02:25PM GMT

Moshe Ari Orenbuch - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Former MD & Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm Moshe Orenbuch, specialty finance analyst here at CrÃ©dit Suisse and I'm very pleased to have with us the management of Navient. Navient has been with us at this conference every year that they've been around. And actually, I believe, announced the separation and formation of Navient at the conference a little while ago, probably 10 years ago, in fact.



Navient has been a leader in loan consolidation, has, in the last several years, also entered the in-school market, continues to work to further decrease its leverage, has been buying back stock, and has a large servicing and business processing business as well. So with us, we have CEO, Jack Remondi, who has been in the Navient damage predecessors for many, many years and like I said, someone with whom we've had a long-standing relationship. So, I think, Jack, first, welcome.



John F. Remondi - Navient Corporation - Former Director



