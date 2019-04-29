Q1 2019 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. Here, I'm joined with -- by Matt Abernethy, our CFO; Eiry Roberts, our CMO; Eric Benevich, our Chief Commercial Officer; and also, Kyle Gano, our Chief Business Development Officer.



