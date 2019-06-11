Jun 11, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Kyuwon Choi - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Paul Choi, the U.S. mid-cap biotechnology analyst. And with me is Corinne Jenkins from the team. We're very pleased to host Neurocrine Biosciences with the next session here. To my left is Kevin Gorman, CEO; and to his left, Matt Abernethy, CFO. I think this is relatively a well-known company, but let's, Kevin, kick off with some brief introductory remarks. And then we'll go into Q&A after that.



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Sure. Thank you, Paul, and thank you, Goldman Sachs, for the opportunity to get together and talk with you today.



Before I start, we'll be making forward-looking statements here. So I would direct you to our recent SEC filings for all the applicable warnings and risks associated with the company.



Neurocrine is a company that's been around for quite a while, about 25 years now. We in the past 2 years have had our first 2 drugs approved, INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia, a movement di