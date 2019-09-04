Sep 04, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Co-Director of Research and Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the conference. I'm David Tarantino, the Director Research at Baird, and happy to welcome you to a good productive couple of days here with our healthcare conference.



I just wanted to give a couple of comments about Baird to start the day for those of you that don't have all the background. So this year is an important milestone for our firm, we're celebrating our 100-year anniversary, and we had a huge celebration in Milwaukee, which was really fun. But really what a 100 years. And we're very humbled and proud to have been in business that long and be at such a good spot, and record revenues in 2018. And we really have 5-strategic businesses that are all humming along very nicely. The one thing that we're very proud of is our equities team. And this is just a -- the Greenwich Associate's survey which is conducted by, among you, our clients' rates. Our small and mid-cap on equities platform is #1 for both research in Porto