Nov 12, 2019 / 08:50PM GMT

Evan David Seigerman - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - VP & Senior Equity Research Analyst



We're ready. Hi, there. My name is Evan Seigerman, and I'm the senior large-cap biotechnology analyst here at CrÃ©dit Suisse. And with me today, we have Neurocrine Biosciences. And representing Neurocrine, we have Matt Abernethy, the CFO. Before we get started, I think you have a few comments.



Matthew C. Abernethy - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CFO



Yes, sure. Thanks, Evan, and thank you to you and CrÃ©dit Suisse for inviting us to this year's health care conference.



Before I begin, I will be making forward-looking statements. So I would direct you to our latest SEC filings for the related risk factors and uncertainties associated with our company and then also our industry. Evan, before we jump into the Q&A, I thought it may make sense for me to just give a brief overview of who Neurocrine is for those not as familiar with our story.



So Neurocrine has been around for quite some time, over 25 years, with a specif