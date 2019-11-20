Nov 20, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Biren N. Amin - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Equity Research Analyst



Great. Let's get started. My name is Biren Amin. I'm one of the biotech analysts here at Jefferies. I'd like to introduce our next company. We have Neurocrine Biosciences. Next to me is their CEO, Kevin Gorman; and we have the company's CFO, Matt Abernethy. And before -- this is going to be a fireside chat format. So before we start Q&A, Kevin, I want to thank you for changing my name on the last conference call to Anupam. My mom always dreamed of naming me Anupam. So you fulfilled her dream.



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



I deserve that. I only called you Anupam 4 times.



Biren N. Amin - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Equity Research Analyst



Yes, exactly.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Equity Research AnalystSo -- well, getting down to the side of things, let's talk