Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Xenon Pharmaceuticals Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jodi Regts. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Jodi Regts - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. - VP of Corporate Affairs & IR
Thanks, Jimmy. Good morning. Thank you for joining us on the call and webcast to provide a corporate update and discuss this morning's announcement regarding a license and collaboration agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences. Joining me are Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer; and Ian Mortimer, Xenon's President and Chief Financial Officer. Following their comments today, we will open up the call to your questions.
Please be advised that during this call, we will make a number of statements that are forward-looking, including statements regarding the timing of and results from clinical trials and other development activities, includ
