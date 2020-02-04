Q4 2019 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, operator. And thank you, everyone, for joining us here this afternoon. Today, I have Eiry Roberts, our Chief Medical Officer; Eric Benevich, Chief Commercial Officer; Matt Abernethy, CFO; Kyle Gano, our Head of BD and Strategy; and Todd Tushla, our Head of IR, with me.



Before we start out, Todd could you read our safe harbor statement.



Todd Tushla - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - VP of IR



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. Certain statements made in the course of this conference call that are not historical statements may be forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties.



In