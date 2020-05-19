May 19, 2020 / 07:40PM GMT

Brian Corey Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst



Welcome everyone. I'm Brian Abrahams, one of the senior biotech analysts at RBC Capital Markets. We're very pleased to have our next featured company, Neurocrine, and their CEO, Kevin Gorman. Kevin, thanks so much for joining us.



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Hey, Brian, thank you very much for having me, and thank you to RBC for offering us this time.



Brian Corey Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst



Our pleasure. So maybe just to kick things off and get started. I would love to hear just a quick several-minute update on the latest developments in Neurocrine and sort of where the company stands today coming out of the last earnings and given some of the developments on the commercial side for INGREZZA as well as the pipeline. And then would love to drill down more on some of those during the Q&A.



Kevin C. Gorman -