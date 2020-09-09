Sep 09, 2020 / 04:35PM GMT

Neena Marie Bitritto-Garg - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst



All right. Are we live now?



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



I believe we are live.



Neena Marie Bitritto-Garg - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst



Okay. All right. Perfect. So hello, everyone. Thank you so much for joining the 15th Annual Citi Biopharma Conference. I'm Neena Bitritto-Garg, I'm one of the mid-cap biotech analysts here at Citi. So for our next fireside chat, I'm very excited to be joined by Kevin Gorman, CEO of Neurocrine Biosciences.



So before we jump into questions, Kevin, would you like to give some opening remarks?



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Sure. Neena, thank you very much to you and Citibank for the opportunity to speak here. Our investors get to see me and you kind of in our natural environs as we are now, so all the clutter of my office.