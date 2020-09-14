Sep 14, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Welcome to Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Jeff Hung, one of the Biotech analysts. (Operator Instruction] For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. (Operator Instructions) So for this session, we have from Neurocrine Biosciences, CEO, Kevin Gorman; and CFO, Matt Abernethy. Welcome, guys.
Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director
Welcome, Jeff, and thank you very much for the opportunity to speak here today.
Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Yes. So for those who may not be familiar with Neurocrine, can you provide a brief introduction?
Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director
Certainly. And before I start, Matt and I will be making forward-looking statemen
