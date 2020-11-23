Nov 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

David A. Amsellem - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon. This is David Amsellem from the Piper Sandler Specialty Pharma team. And for the next 25 minutes, we're going to be chatting with Neurocrine Biosciences. Lots to talk about. And with us is CFO, Matt Abernethy; and Chief Medical Officer, Eiry Roberts. Thank you both for joining us.



I wanted to turn it over to Matt to make some brief introductory remarks and then we can dive right into Q&A. So Matt, take it away.



Matthew C. Abernethy - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CFO



Yes. Sounds good, David. Thanks for hosting. And I do apologize upfront. I'm at home. I have a dog at my feet. But Eiry can help cover for me when I -- when my little puppy distracts me too much.



But today is November 18, 2020. I wanted to date stamp that since this is being pre-recorded and we will be making forward-looking statements. So I direct you to our latest SEC filings for the related risk factors, uncertainties associated with our company and then a