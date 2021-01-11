Jan 11, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst
Welcome, everyone, to the 39th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama, I'm one of the senior biotech analysts here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by Tessa Romero and Matt Bannon from the team. Our next presenting company is Neurocrine. And speaking on behalf of the company, we have CEO, Kevin Gorman.
(Operator Instructions) Kevin, why don't you take it away?
Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director
Thank you, Anupam, and to JPMorgan, broadly, as always, I really appreciate the opportunity to speak here today. Laurie, next slide, please. As -- and the one after that, please. I'm going to come up with our safe harbor statement here. And because I will be making forward-looking statements.
Next slide, Laurie, please. I -- bear with me for a moment. There's something I wanted to say right from the very outset. I've been in this business for over 30 years. And I've got to say that in that time, there's never been a time that I feel mo
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 11, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...