May 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Stephen Rogers Sloan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. Thank you for joining us. I'm sorry about that. We had some technical difficulties on our end. I'm Stephen Sloan, I'm an associate on Tazeen Ahmad's small mid-cap biotech team. And it's my pleasure to be here with Neurocrine for the next, I guess, 20 minutes now.
On the call, we have Kevin Gorman, CEO; and Eric Benevich, Chief Commercial Officer. So thank you for joining us.
Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director
Thanks, Stephen, and thanks to BAML for giving us this opportunity today.
Stephen Rogers Sloan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
No problem. It's our pleasure. So for those who aren't familiar with the company, could you just provide a brief overview before we get into some deeper questions?
Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director
Sure. Before I start, I just want to remind everyone that we wi
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc at Bank of America Global Research Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...