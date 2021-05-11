May 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Stephen Rogers Sloan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Thank you for joining us. I'm sorry about that. We had some technical difficulties on our end. I'm Stephen Sloan, I'm an associate on Tazeen Ahmad's small mid-cap biotech team. And it's my pleasure to be here with Neurocrine for the next, I guess, 20 minutes now.



On the call, we have Kevin Gorman, CEO; and Eric Benevich, Chief Commercial Officer. So thank you for joining us.



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks, Stephen, and thanks to BAML for giving us this opportunity today.



Stephen Rogers Sloan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



No problem. It's our pleasure. So for those who aren't familiar with the company, could you just provide a brief overview before we get into some deeper questions?



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Sure. Before I start, I just want to remind everyone that we wi