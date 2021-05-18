May 18, 2021 / 02:55PM GMT

Brian Corey Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst



Hi, everyone. Welcome back. I'm Brian Abrahams, Senior Biotech Analyst at RBC Capital Markets. Our next presenting company is Neurocrine. And from Neurocrine we have their CFO, Matt Abernethy; and their CMO, Eiry Roberts. Thanks Matt and Eiry. Really appreciate you joining us.



Eiry Wyn Roberts - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer



Great to be here.



Matthew C. Abernethy - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Brian. Really glad to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology AnalystReally glad to have to you guys. So let's maybe start on the commercial side with INGREZZA. You guys are coming off of a quarter where you faced some change, particularly related to COVID, but also provided some encouraging metrics. Near term, what are you seeing that gives you the most confidence in the pot