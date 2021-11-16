Nov 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Dingding Shi - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, and good afternoon, depending on where you are. My name is Kelly Shi, one of the biotech analyst at the Jefferies. Thank you for attending our London Healthcare Conference. We are very pleased to have Neurocrine Management team for this session. From the [Neurocrine] are Mr. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Matthew Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Kyle Gano, Chief BD and Strategy Officer. We will start out with the opening remarks by Kevin and followed by a fireside chat and the Q&A at the end. Kevin, welcome.



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Kelly, and it's good to be here in person for our first healthcare conference. I apologize for my voice. I've been getting over a cold. Yes, it's a cold that I have.



Before I start out, I would like to take this opportunity to direct people to our latest SEC filings because we will be making forward-looking statements here.



Neurocrine is a San Diego-based bio