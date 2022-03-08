Mar 08, 2022 / 02:10PM GMT

Philip M. Nadeau - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning, and welcome once again to Cowen & Company's 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Phil Nadeau, I'm a biotech analyst here at Cowen. It's my pleasure to moderate a fireside chat with CEO of Neurocrine, Kevin Gorman. Those of you who follow our research know that we are fans of Neurocrine as we think there is much growth left in INGREZZA and an undiscovered pipeline.



Kevin, maybe I'll hand it to you to give a brief state of the company overview, biggest trends, biggest challenges and what you think needs to happen for Neurocrine to drive outperformance over the next couple of years.



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks, Phil. Good to see you. I'm here in a hotel room in your [fair] city of Boston. So bear with me, I'm trying to make sure that at least the audio is going to stay very stable in here, the video may click around a little bit. So kind of working off of 2 devices here. And I will start out with