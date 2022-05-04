Q1 2022 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Neurocrine Biosciences Reports First Quarter Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call may be recorded (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Todd Tushla, VP of Investor Relations.



Todd Tushla - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our first quarter 2022 earnings call. With me as usual are Kevin Gorman, our Chief Executive Officer; Matt Abernethy, our Chief Financial Officer; Eiry Roberts, our Chief Medical Officer; Eric Benevich, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Kyle Gano, our Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer.



Before we get going, I'll remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to review the risk factors discussed in our latest SEC filings. After our prepared remarks, we'll be happy to address yo