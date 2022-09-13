Sep 13, 2022 / 02:35PM GMT

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Jeff Hung, one of the biotech analysts. For this session, we have Neurocrine with CEO, Kevin Gorman; and CFO, Matt Abernethy. Welcome, Kevin and Matt.



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Nice to see you.



Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



So for those who may not be familiar with Neurocrine, can you provide a brief introduction?



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Sure, Jeff, and thank you for the invitation. Thank you to Morgan Stanley al