Dec 01, 2022 / 05:35PM GMT

Joshua Elliott Schimmer - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Equity Analyst



All right. Welcome, everyone. This is Josh Schimmer from the Evercore ISI Biotech team. Please introduce our next company, Neurocrine Biosciences, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Gorman; and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Abernethy. Gentlemen, welcome. Great to see you again. Thanks for your time.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Equity AnalystINGREZZA, powering through COVID, even though it feels like COVID is still impacting the psychiatry practice. Maybe give us a sense of what's worked so well as part of this recovery process or the segment of medicine that still seems very well known?- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & DirectorYes, Josh, it's a good question. And good to see you, too. And thank you very much to you and to Evercore for the opportunity to speak here. Before I get going,