Sep 07, 2023 / 07:45PM GMT
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst
Great. Thank you very much for joining us today. One more session to go after that. So we are close to being done. Thank you very much. My name is Mohit Bansal. I'm one of the biopharma analysts here at Wells Fargo, and I'm very happy to have Neurocrine management team with us. We have Kyle Gano, the Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer at Neurocrine. And we also have Todd Tushla, the Vice President at Investor Relations. Thank you, Kyle and Todd, for joining us today.
Kyle W. Gano - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer
Thank you.
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst
So maybe if you can -- before we get into Q&A, Kyle, if you can give a brief overview of what you are doing right now? And in terms of what is -- like when you talk to investors, what is on top of everyone's mind, so we can just frame the question today?
|And much more...