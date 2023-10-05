Oct 05, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Neurocrine Biosciences conference call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note today's call will be recorded, and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Todd Tushla. Please go ahead.



Todd Tushla -



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss the top line results for crinecerfont in the Phase III CAHtalyst pediatric and the Phase III CAHtalyst adult studies.



First, a few housekeeping items to address. Our agenda will begin with opening remarks from Kevin Gorman, our Chief Executive Officer; and from Eiry Roberts, our Chief Medical Officer. We will then turn the call over to our guest speaker, Dr. Richard Auchus, who will provide additional information and expert perspective on these Phase III trial results.



During Dr. Auchus' comments, you can refer to the supplemental materials, which were posted on the Neurocrine Investor Relations website earlier today. For those unfamiliar with Dr. Auchus, h