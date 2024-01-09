Jan 09, 2024 / 05:45PM GMT

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst



Welcome, everyone, to the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama, I'm one of the senior Biotech Analysts here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by my squad, [Lorea] Hall, Malcolm Kuno, and Priyanka Grover.



Our next presenting company is Neurocrine, and presenting on behalf of the company, we have CEO, Kevin Gorman. Kevin?



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Anupam, and welcome, everyone. I want to say a big thanks to Anupam and the JPMorgan team for the opportunity to be here today. We -- I will be making forward-looking statements, so I direct you to our more most recent SEC guidelines.



So Neurocrine is a company that has traditionally taken on drug development in areas that have never had drug development before. And I think that, that -- when I show you our pipeline or commercial activities, you'll see that to be true.



And that is something that we feel passionately about. It's not that we -- all of