Q1 2022 Northeast Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Northeast Bank Fiscal Year 2022 First Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. With us today from the bank is Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer; JP Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer; and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.



Last night, an investor presentation was uploaded to the bank's website, which we will reference in this morning's call. The presentation can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of northeast.com (sic) [northeastbank.com] under Events and Presentations. You may find it helpful to download this investor presentation and follow along during the call. Also, this call will be available for rebroadcast on the website for future use. The question-and-answer session for this call will be conducted electronically following the presentation.



Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements about Northeast Bank. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations of Northeast Bank's management and are subject to risks and un