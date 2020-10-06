NeuBase Therapeutics Inc Industry Updates Friday Transcript

Oct 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Allison Formal - Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation - Moderator



I hope you've been enjoying the first day of MDF's first virtual conference. I'm Allison Formal, the senior science advisor at MDF. Welcome to this special time in our annual conference when our industry partners come together to share updates about their myotonic dystrophy programs in their cutting edge work in the development of different therapeutics.



This is a chance for us to hear directly from our partners about their approach, their process, and their progress. Today, we will hear from Avidity Biosciences; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; Dyne Therapeutics; and NeuBase. (Operator Instructions) Thank you so much for attending the conference. We hope you have a wonderful rest of the meeting. Thank you.



Art Levin - Avidity Biosciences, Inc. - Chief Scientific Officer



I'd like to thank the organizers for inviting me here today. My name is Art Levin, and I'm the Chief Scientific Officer at Avidity Biosciences. I'd like to talk to you today about antibody oligonucleotide conjugates for the treatment of myoton