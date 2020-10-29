Oct 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

John Heerdink - Tribe Public LLC - Moderator



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for coming and joining us here on the Tribe Public channel, if you will. We really appreciate you being part of the Tribe around the world. Note that we have over 20 countries now representing the Tribe and joining us, and please continue to forward your friends to us so we can all learn together.



Remember, the spirit of this is to continue like you today have joined, to get the experts and the leaders of companies that you are interested in, not just who I'm interested in. In this case, we are both all in -- I guess an agreement. We're interested in hearing from our speaker today. His name is Dietrich Stephan, as you all know, Ph.D, who is the CEO and Founder Chairman of NeuBase Therapeutics. And NeuBase trades on the NASDAQ symbol in BSE.



As all of you may or may not know, I've been investing in the company since it went public on the NASDAQ in 2019. And I'm excited to be an investor and looking forward to what Dietrich can do with this platform. And as many as you know, we -- about three three-and-a-half years ago,