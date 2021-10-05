Oct 05, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Keay Nakae - Chardan Capital - Analyst



It's my pleasure to introduce our next guest from NeuBase Therapeutics, Chairman and CEO, Dietrich Stephan. The format for this session is a roughly 25 minute fireside chat. (Conference Instructions) So with that Dietrich, welcome. Could you please provide a couple of minutes of introductory comments about NeuBase for investors new to the story?



Dietrich Stephan - NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. - Chairman & CEO, Founder



Sure, thanks again for having us at your conference this year. It's a real pleasure and always enjoy our conversations. So NeuBase Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company that is focused on drugging the genome to resolve root causality across a number of different diseases. And as you know this is a paradigm shift from the way we have historically developed drugs in our industry, drugging proteins through screening large chemical libraries and hoping that some of those chemicals stick and have the activity that we want without the toxicity and then engaging in what's often referred to as sort of a decade-l