NeuBase Therapeutics Inc Corporate Update Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the NeuBase Therapeutics Corporate Update Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Todd Branning, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Todd Branning - NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Sherry. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NeuBase's investor update call. I'm Todd Branning, Chief Financial Officer at NeuBase. I'm joined today by Dr. Dietrich Stephan, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Dani Stoltzfus, our VP of Research.



During today's call, Dietrich will deliver introductory remarks and provide some general context; and Dani will provide an update on our gene editing development program. Then we will open the call for your questions. We expect this call will last no more than 45 minutes today.



Next slide, please. I would like to remind you that this call and the presentation will contain remarks concerning NeuBase's future expectations, plans, and prospects, which constitute forward-looking statements for the purpos