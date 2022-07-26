Q2 2022 NBT Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day everyone. Welcome to the NBT Bancorp's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded and has been made accessible to the public in accordance with the SEC's Regulation FD. Corresponding presentation slides can be found on the company's website at NBT bancorp.com.



Before the call begins NBT's management would like to remind listeners that as noted on Slide 2, today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those projected. In addition, certain non-GAAP measures will be discussed. Reconciliations for these numbers are contained within the appendix of today's presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to NBT Bancorp President and CEO John H. Watt Jr. for his opening remarks. Mr. Watt, please begin.



John H. Watt - Jr., NBT Bancorp Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Josh. And good morning everyone. Thank you for participating in this earnings call covering