NBT Bancorp Inc to Acquire Salisbury Bancorp Inc Call Transcript

Dec 05, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this conference call hosted by NBT Bancorp, Inc. regarding the definitive agreement between NBT and Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. to merge Salisbury with and into NBT. This call is being recorded and has been made accessible to the public in accordance with SEC's Regulation FD. Corresponding presentation slides can be found on the company's website at nbtbancorp.com.



Before the call begins, NBT's management would like to remind listeners that, as noted on Slide 2, today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements reflect NBT's best estimates and assumptions based on its understanding of information known to NBT today.



These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that face NBT and Salisbury and the industry in which they operate. You are encouraged to review today's joint press release from NBT and Salisbury for more information on these risk factors as well as both companies' SEC filings. Pl