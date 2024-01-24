Q4 2023 NBT Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the conference call covering NBT Bancorp's fourth quarter and full ear 2023 financial results. This call is being recorded and has been made accessible to the public in accordance with the SEC's Regulation FD. Corresponding presentation slides may be found on the company's website at nbtbancorp.com.



Before the call begins, NBT's management would like to remind listeners that as noted on slide 2, today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those project.



In addition, certain non-GAAP measures will be discussed. Reconciliations for those numbers are contained within the appendix of today's presentation. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to NBT Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, John H. Watt, JR., for the opening remarks. Mr. Watt.