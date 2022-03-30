NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc R&D Day (Virtual) Transcript

Mar 30, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Brian Schoelkopf - NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. - Senior Director of Corporate Finance & IR



Good morning and thank you for joining us today for Explorer Series 1: The NGM Bio Discovery Engine. My name is Brian Schoelkopf, Head of Investor Relations at NGM.



We will be making forward-looking statements during today's presentations, including statements about anticipated timing of events and the potential benefits of our product candidates. We refer you to our most recent Form 10-K, which identifies factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from today's forward-looking statements. I encourage you to read the full language on this slide and all the slides that will be presented today. They will be posted on the Investors & Media section of our website.



With that, I'm happy to introduce David Woodhouse, PhD and Chief Executive Officer at NGM Bio. David?



David J. Woodhouse - NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Brian. I'm pleased to welcome you to the first installment of our Explorer Series today. A