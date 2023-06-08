Jun 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Dennis Ding - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Good morning. Welcome to the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference. My name is Dennis Ding, biotech analyst at Jefferies, and I have the pleasure of having David Woodhouse, CEO of NGM Bio here with us for a fireside.



So before we dig in to some of the question and programs, maybe give us a overview, a high-level overview of the company and the platform, and what you guys are trying to achieve.



David Woodhouse - NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO



Sure. Thanks for the invitation to the conference. The NGM Bio is a biologics discovery platform. So we've been operating for about 15 years on a fundamental thesis of pairing and expertise in interrogation biology, deep interrogation biology, target discovery, and then pairing that early on in the discovery process with and a very strong protein engineering and antibody and other protein derivatives to modulate, interrogate that biology, but then ultimately develop a therapeutic.



We've been quite productive with this engine over the years. We've produced 11 IND cand