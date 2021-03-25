Q4 2020 Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the Neoleukin Therapeutics Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Julie, Rathbun Communications, for Neoleukin Therapeutics. Julie, please go ahead.



Julie Rathbun -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Neoleukin Therapeutics year-end 2020 Conference Call. Joining me on the call today from Neoleukin are Jonathan Drachman, CEO; and Bob Ho, CFO. During today's call, Jonathan will provide an overview of recent events and update on the company's progress and upcoming milestones. Bob will then provide a summary of financial results.



Today's call is being recorded. It will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the Neoleukin website approximately 2 hours after the call for at least 30 days. Before we start, I'd like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Such statements represent management's judgment, intentions, bel