May 11, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT

Gregory Allen Harrison - BofA Securities, Research Division - Analyst



Welcome to the afternoon session of Day 2 of the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. My name is Greg Harrison. I'm one of the biotech analysts here at BofA. I also got Mary Kate Davis from the team here with me. And it's my pleasure today to introduce Jonathan Drachman, Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin Therapeutics. Jonathan, would you like to go through your presentation, and then we can jump into the Q&A after?



Jonathan G. Drachman - Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President, Principal Financial Officer & Director



Yes. Thanks, Greg. Thanks, Mary Kate. It's a pleasure to be here. I'm going to go through a couple of the slides from our main deck, which is available on the investor site of our website. And of course, I'll start with our forward-looking statement and refer you to documents, which are in our -- on our website and submitted to the SEC, for a full description of risk factors.



Just as a brief introduction to Neoleukin Therapeutics. The company was founded