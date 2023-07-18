Jul 18, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Neoleukin update call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sean Smith, Interim Chief Financial Officer for Neoleukin. You may begin.



Sean Michael Smith - Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. - Interim CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Donna Cochener, Interim Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of Neoleukin and Dr. Rachel McMinn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neurogene.



Earlier today, Neurogene and Neoleukin issued a joint press release announcing the signing of a definitive merger agreement. A copy of this press release is available on the companies' respective websites at neurogene.com and neoleukin.com.



Before I turn the call over to Donna, I would like to remind everyone that this discussion and the accompanying presentation will contain forward-looking statements based upon the current expectations of Neoleukin and Neurogene, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding t