Feb 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Okay. Hello, everyone, thank you for joining us for today's webinar, The Total Economic Impact of NICE ENLIGHTEN and Nexidia Solutions. Our presenters are: Kris Peterson, consultant from NICE -- I'm sorry, from Forrester; and Abby Monaco, Senior Product Marketing Manager from NICE Nexidia.



Today, our session is recorded, and you will receive the recording link. The on-demand webinar can be found on nice.com/webinar. At the end of the session, we will have time for Q&A. Please submit your questions through the Q&A widget. Feel free to check the white papers and research reports in the resource widget. On the right side of your screen, you can see the webinar survey questions. Please answer the question before the webinar ends. We appreciate your feedback on the webinar, so we know where we can improve.



Kris, you can begin.



Kris Peterson -



Thank you. Hello, everybody. My name is Kris Peterson, and I am a consultant with the Forrester Total Economic Impact practice. It's a real pleasure to speak with you today about the study Forrester has conduct