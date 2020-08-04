Q2 2020 Nikola Corporation Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Britton Worthen - Nikola Corporation - Chief Legal Officer
Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Nikola Corporation's second-quarter 2020 earnings call. With me today is Mark Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Nikola, and Kim Brady, our Chief Financial Officer.
During today's call we will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication.
For more information about factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements, please refer to the earnings press release we issued today, as well as the Risk Factor section of our current report on Form 8-K is amended that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission June 8 and June 9, 2020, in addition to the Company's subs
