Sep 15, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Courtney Yakavonis - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon. I'm Courtney Yakavonis, Morgan Stanley's U.S. machinery analyst.







So we're -- next up, we have Nikola, a manufacturer and designer of vertically integrated zero emissions transportation solutions. Nikola is best known for its hydrogen fuel cell electric and battery electric Class 8 trucks as well as its pickup truck, the Badger. But one of the more unique features of Nikola's business model is that it p