Nikola Corp Analyst and Investor Day - 2 Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 08:15PM GMT

Kim J. Brady - Nikola Corporation - CFO



Welcome to Nikola's Investor Day 2022. We are grateful that you're here and we're excited about this day. I'm Kim Brady, the CFO of Nikola Corporation. On behalf of Team Nikola, I want to thank you for being here in person in Phoenix, Arizona as well as virtually from all of the world.



Over the next 4 hours, you will hear from the senior leaders of Nikola, starting with our CEO, Mark Russell. Today's presentation has 8 segments beginning with a company introduction, BEV and Tre fuel cell truck and manufacturing. After the manufacturing segment, we will have a 10-minute break.



Then following the manufacturing segment, we will hear from our hydrogen fuel cell -- hydrogen fueling ecosystem team. After that, commercial strategy, then we will have a second break. After the second break, we will talk about regulatory, people. And lastly, business model walk through. After each segment, we will hold 5 to 10 minutes of Q&A, before moving on to the next segment.



After today's event, we will post the script, the slide and the replay on our websi