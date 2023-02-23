Q4 2022 Nikola Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the Nikola Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings and Business Update Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We begin today's call with a short video presentation, followed by management's prepared remarks. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal prepared remarks. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Dhillon Sandhu from Investor relations.



Dhillon Sandhu -



Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Nikola Corporation's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings and business update call. With me today are Michael Lohscheller, Chief Executive Officer; and Kim Brady, Chief Financial Officer.



The press release detailing our financial and business results was distributed shortly after 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time this morning. The release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our Web site, along with presentation slides accompanying today's call.



Today's discussions includ