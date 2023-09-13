Sep 13, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Stephen Girsky -



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining me for today's chat and Q&A. I'm Steve Girsky, President and CEO of Nikola Corporation. The purpose of this discussion is to address questions submitted related to the business of Nikola. Many of you know me. But for those of you who may not, prior to this role, I was Nikola's Chairman of the Board for more than 3 years.



And prior to that, our long-time automotive industry and investment executive. When I initially got involved with Nikola, I thought it was a big idea. Today, I think it's an even bigger idea. First, I think there's a lot of white space between Nikola and the competition in the zero emission Class A truck market.



This reminds me when I joined GM in 2009. I asked about Tesla and was told that it was just a bunch of engineers playing with laptop batteries. That was conventional wisdom at the time, and we know how that turned out. Tesla got a 10-year jump start on the entire industry.



I think we have a similar opportunity at Nikola. The big guys are writing off the zero emission trucking industry. I kn