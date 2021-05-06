Nkarta Inc Business Update Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Greg Mann -



Thank you, Rylene, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm Greg Mann, Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Affairs at Nkarta. Thank you for joining us to discuss Nkarta's new strategic partnership with CRISPR Therapeutics to transform the power of natural killer cells against cancer. Paul Hastings, President and CEO of Nkarta; and Nadir Mahmood, Chief Financial and Business Officer of Nkarta, will review the details of the collaboration. We'll then open the call to questions and will be joined by James Trager, Chief Scientific Officer; Kanya Rajangam, Chief Medical Officer; and Ralph Brandenberger, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, all from Nkarta.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, we'd like to remind everyone that comments made by Nkarta management and responses to questions on this call will include forward-looking statements and information.