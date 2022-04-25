Apr 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Greg Mann - Nkarta, Inc. - VP of Public Affairs and IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm Greg Mann, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Investor Relations at Nkarta. Thank you for joining our call this morning.



Earlier today, Nkarta issued a press release announcing clinical data on 2 programs, NKX101 and NKX019. This press release, today's webcast and corresponding slides are available on our website. We're looking forward to discussing these 2 sets of preliminary results as we advance toward making engineered CAR-NK cell therapy a reality for cancer patients. On the call today from Nkarta are Paul Hastings, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Kanya Rajangam, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Nadir Mahmood, Chief Financial and Business Offi