Jun 02, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Yaron Werber - Cowen and Company, LLC - Analyst



Well, good morning, everybody, and thank you once again for joining us for the 3rd Annual Oncology Innovation Summit. I am Yaron Werber, one of the biotech analysts at Cowen. And it's a great pleasure to have with us today Paul Hastings, President and CEO of Nkarta Therapeutics.



Paul, great to see you. Thanks for joining.



Paul Hastings - Nkarta, Inc. - CEO



Thanks, Yaron. Nice to be here.



Yaron Werber - Cowen and Company, LLC - Analyst



So lots to talk about on the heels of the recent data with NKX101 both in AML and in NHL. So maybe for the audience just by way of background recall, this was the initial Phase 1 data across all doses in AML patients.



The ORR was 47% or 8 out of 17, including 18% complete response rates but that's across all doses. The relevant doses are 1 billion and 1.5 billion where they can get up to three doses, at least that is the data we saw.



And here they had a 60% response rate, 3 out of 5 complete response rate with fu