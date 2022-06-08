Jun 08, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Nkarta, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Hastings. Please go ahead.
Paul Hastings - Nkarta, Inc. - President, CEO, & Director
Good morning, and welcome to Nkarta's Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Paul Hastings, President and CEO, and also a member of the Board of Directors of Nkarta. I will act as Chairperson of the meeting. And our Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Alicia Hager will act as Secretary of the meeting. I would like to take this opportunity to introduce the other Directors and Officers of the company who are present at this virtual meeting.
For Directors, we have Tiba Aynechi, Fouad Azzam, Michael Dybbs, Zach Scheiner, Laura Shawver, and Angela Thedinga. Officer of the company include Nadir Mahmood, our Chief Financial and Business Officer; James Trager, our Chief Scientific Officer; Ralph Brandenberger, our SVP of Technical Operations; Greg Mann, our SVP of Public Affairs and Investor Relations; David Shook, our VP of Clinical Development;
Nkarta Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 08, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...