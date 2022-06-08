Nkarta Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 08, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Nkarta, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Hastings. Please go ahead.



Paul Hastings - Nkarta, Inc. - President, CEO, & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Nkarta's Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Paul Hastings, President and CEO, and also a member of the Board of Directors of Nkarta. I will act as Chairperson of the meeting. And our Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Alicia Hager will act as Secretary of the meeting. I would like to take this opportunity to introduce the other Directors and Officers of the company who are present at this virtual meeting.



For Directors, we have Tiba Aynechi, Fouad Azzam, Michael Dybbs, Zach Scheiner, Laura Shawver, and Angela Thedinga. Officer of the company include Nadir Mahmood, our Chief Financial and Business Officer; James Trager, our Chief Scientific Officer; Ralph Brandenberger, our SVP of Technical Operations; Greg Mann, our SVP of Public Affairs and Investor Relations; David Shook, our VP of Clinical Development;