Nkarta Inc Business Update Transcript

Oct 17, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nkarta Business Update Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request. I would now like to turn the call over to the company.



Greg Mann - Nkarta, Inc. - VP of Public Affairs and IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm Greg Mann, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Investor Relations at Nkarta. Thank you for joining our call this morning. Earlier today, Nkarta issued a press release announcing a new pipeline program in autoimmune disease and the extension of cash runway into 2026. This press release and today's webcast are available on our website. We're looking forward to discussing these recent developments. On the call today from Nkarta are Paul Hastings, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. David Shook, Chief Medical Officer; and Alyssa Levin, Chief Financial and Business Officer.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, we'd like to remind everyone that comments made by Nkarta management and responses to